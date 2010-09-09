iPad Popover UI v2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've almost been redesigning all the popover elements and it turns out I am pretty much satisfied of it.
You can get a full preview it right here
The play button was highly inspired by Pontus Johansson awesome button and wanted to give it a try.
Any thoughts guys?