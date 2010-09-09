Julien Martin

iPad Popover UI v2

iPad Popover UI v2 app ui ipad wip popover buttons
I've almost been redesigning all the popover elements and it turns out I am pretty much satisfied of it.

The play button was highly inspired by Pontus Johansson awesome button and wanted to give it a try.

Any thoughts guys?

iPad Popover UI
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
