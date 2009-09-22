I built a simple HTML/JS single-layer map utility so I don't have to manually create the map arrays for the game.

It allows you to customize the map size (specifying dimensions in a mix of screens or tiles), load a custom tileset and choose a light or dark background color. Oh and create a map of course.

Still to do, open existing maps and save your creations (probably via a textarea that you will paste/copy a C style array to/from) and support for multiple layer depths.