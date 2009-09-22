🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I built a simple HTML/JS single-layer map utility so I don't have to manually create the map arrays for the game.
It allows you to customize the map size (specifying dimensions in a mix of screens or tiles), load a custom tileset and choose a light or dark background color. Oh and create a map of course.
Still to do, open existing maps and save your creations (probably via a textarea that you will paste/copy a C style array to/from) and support for multiple layer depths.