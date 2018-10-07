UI Design Basics - 100 Students

A different shot than what I usually post but for a good reason - my first Skillshare class reached 100 students! And it did so in less than a month, which is great considering I'm totally new to Skillshare.

Another great thing is that I achieved a "Teacher to Watch" status which is reserved for top 10% of teachers on Skillshare!

I would like to thank everyone who watched the class and made these things possible! Stay tuned as there are more classes coming soon.

P.S. If you didn't watch the class and would like to do so, head over here - https://skl.sh/2Q2Zroc