CMS Textile Toolbar

I recently added a Textile toolbar to some of the forms in a CMS project I'm working on. To help the clients learn and understand how Textile formatting works, I added tooltips so when you hover over any of the buttons for longer than 1 second, you will see this popup that tells you what the button does and shows you what the Textile formatting will look like.

Posted on Sep 9, 2010
