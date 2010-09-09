5by5: Happy Stormtrooper

Sampling of the sketches I'm working on with Dan Benjamin on the rebranding of 5by5 Studios.

Dan wanted to see a personalized character as a possible icon, so I spent time exploring these ideas in round 1.

From those sketches, I really liked the one I called "Happy Stormtrooper" who also happens to be wearing headphones.

I'm still early in the process, but if you are curious to see my sketches, I've decided to post the whole process on Flickr as I share it with Dan as an experiment in being open with the redesign:

http://www.flickr.com/photos/rohdesign/sets/72157624892318604/

BTW, I'm also posting inspirational design references there, which is why you see beer labels, etc. :-)