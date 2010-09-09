Ryan Heath

Interactive Encyclopedia Timeline

Ryan Heath
Ryan Heath
  • Save
Interactive Encyclopedia Timeline slider ui ajax
Download color palette

I'm currently working on a project to put the WV encyclopedia online. This is a piece of an interface that lets you browse historical events based on a time range.

The slider is used to narrow down the range, and the content below will update via ajax. There are also other filtering options, such as only showing content related to a particular category or keyword.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Ryan Heath
Ryan Heath

More by Ryan Heath

View profile
    • Like