Photo wallet splash screen

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Another piece for the Textile App project with the @Sans Bureau girls and guys, a welcome screen with a grid-like composition that expresses the many parts to a certain moment or memory.
Check the draft of the splash and some empty states sketches too 👀