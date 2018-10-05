Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Frankie Soo

Tech Bee Logo

Frankie Soo
Frankie Soo
Tech Bee Logo royal jelly technology creative abstract branding logo for sale modern logo unique logo honeybee pest control design bee logo ecological honey organic beekeepers apiculture bee logo beekeeping

Bee logo. The modern honeybee logo design is more fully treated luxury with a hint of technology; the creative tech bee logo is perfect for businesses or companies about honey and royal jelly or bee removal services, beekeeping, sports and games or and pest control. The stylish tech bee symbol will look good on both the print and website and the social media avatar or mobile app icon.
