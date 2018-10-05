Nutrimedy - Telehealth Platform - Patient Dashboard

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Nutrimedy is a telehealth platform that connects patients with expert dietitians and curated content tailored for their nutritional needs 🥗🍎🥑
Previously we have shared the view of Registered Dietitian Dashboard 👩⚕️👨⚕️Now we're happy to present Patient version, where users can log their diet and trackers. 🥗
Let us know what do you think! 💪