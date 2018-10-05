Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Akodjenou Maxence

Headphones configurator UI

Akodjenou Maxence
Akodjenou Maxence
Headphones configurator UI
Hey guys ;)

I'd like to share with you this amazing headphone configurator interface.

I hope it's on point, If so hit the like button and don't forget to follow me on instagram @minimalistik_ui for more daily ui.

Also I'd like to read your suggestions and opinions in the comments bellow.

Akodjenou Maxence
Akodjenou Maxence

