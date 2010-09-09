Nick Walsh
Code School

Zombie App

Nick Walsh
Code School
Nick Walsh for Code School
Hire Us
  • Save
Zombie App zombies brown rails
Download color palette

Adding a coat of paint to the instructional app ahead of the ORUG meeting with Jason's logo / elements.

D4a4cdc0a8de11cb0c3e77bb5a355bef
Rebound of
R4Z Final
By Jason Vanlue
View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Code School
Code School
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Code School

View profile
    • Like