1996 Fan Time Store Homepage Animation

Hi friends,
Glad to share with you a piece of the new e-commerce project called 1996 Fan Time Store. Today, it is a homepage animation featuring the preview of the new collection for children and family.
How do you like this one, friends?
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)
P.S. For all community users who respect the rules and play fair! My last 3 shots have been attacked with some spammy likes. @Dribbble team is already investigating this suspicious activity and I hope the offenders will get blocked soon. Will keep you posted and thanks for support!
