Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alejandro Ramirez

Own your memories (pt. 2)

Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez
Hire Me
  • Save
Own your memories (pt. 2) ui app ios onboarding illustration design icon storage photo personal data decentralized
Own your memories (pt. 2) ui app ios onboarding illustration design icon storage photo personal data decentralized
Own your memories (pt. 2) ui app ios onboarding illustration design icon storage photo personal data decentralized
Own your memories (pt. 2) ui app ios onboarding illustration design icon storage photo personal data decentralized
Download color palette
  1. textile-app.png
  2. color-drafts.png
  3. animation-notes.png
  4. textile-app.png

This is part of my work for the Textile iOS app project as guest illustrator at the @Sans Bureau team.
Check the onboarding sketches and the animations notes for the further magic of @Wanda Arca n_n.

Alejandro Ramirez
Alejandro Ramirez
Designer with a ❤︎ for illustration【●⤻●】
Hire Me

More by Alejandro Ramirez

View profile
    • Like