🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello ! First shot for me :
This is some logo work I did for a company called "No More Monkeys". Among other things, we went for the 'smart ape' idea.
The shot is actually extracted from the back of a business card :
Front : No More Monkeys + logo
Back : More John Doe + tel & e.mail
The 3 founders decided to discontinue the company so I never finished it but I like it anyway.
Plus it's the shot I sent Jan Meeus to get a Dribbble invite.
Thank you again Jan for picking me up.