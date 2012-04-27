Hello ! First shot for me :

This is some logo work I did for a company called "No More Monkeys". Among other things, we went for the 'smart ape' idea.

The shot is actually extracted from the back of a business card :

Front : No More Monkeys + logo

Back : More John Doe + tel & e.mail

The 3 founders decided to discontinue the company so I never finished it but I like it anyway.

Plus it's the shot I sent Jan Meeus to get a Dribbble invite.

Thank you again Jan for picking me up.