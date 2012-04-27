Dennis Covent

We are preparing an adventure.

Dennis Covent
Dennis Covent
  • Save
We are preparing an adventure. travel t-shirt world globe wood brown blue green
Download color palette

Every friday, the company I work for gives us time to work on a playground project. We (a team of 5) are working on something very fun!
This is a little preview of the splash page.
Stay tuned, next week you can see this page live!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Dennis Covent
Dennis Covent

More by Dennis Covent

View profile
    • Like