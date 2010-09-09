Nikolay Verin

Any3D App replacement icon wip

Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin
  • Save
Any3D App replacement icon wip 3d application icon replacement wip
Download color palette

Still working on it :D
Guys, what do you think about it?

6815badd4535a1b5d48ea666ca2c1ab1
Rebound of
Any3D App replacement icon sketch
By Nikolay Verin
View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin

More by Nikolay Verin

View profile
    • Like