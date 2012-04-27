Wooden design - complete project

Check out the full version with subpages here: http://lefiath.deviantart.com/#/d4xmrcr (dribbble upload can't handle design's awesomness, because file size is over 9000 KB)

This was one of my biggest projects, not that it was for the biggest site, but I invested so much time to be sure it's just the way I want it to be. And that's perf... ok, good is the word I'm looking for.