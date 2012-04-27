Joshua Hibbert

Mini Mail App

Thought Adam's shot was great and wanted to come up with a 'Mini Mail App' that I would want to use myself.

I'm a fan of interactivity, so here is a HTML mockup: http://jsfiddle.net/joshnh/dBgfU/show/

Rebound of
Mini Mail - Alternative
By Adam Whitcroft
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
