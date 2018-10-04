Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Luke

Autumn House

Luke
Luke
Hire Me
  • Save
Autumn House design after affects 2d graphic design house home door walk illustration cycle character animation fall autumn
Download color palette

[Cringe Alert!] 'Tis the season to be fall-y!
And with the new season, why not try something different whilst keeping a bit of the old? After all, that's what people wanted. So I went ahead and attempted just that! Of course, a walking character was a necessity!

Now get a hammer and thwack that 'L' key!

Luke Roberts TV:
Website | Twitter | Tumblr | Youtube

Luke
Luke
Animator & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Luke

View profile
    • Like