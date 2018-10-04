Autumn House

[Cringe Alert!] 'Tis the season to be fall-y!

And with the new season, why not try something different whilst keeping a bit of the old? After all, that's what people wanted. So I went ahead and attempted just that! Of course, a walking character was a necessity!

Now get a hammer and thwack that 'L' key!

Luke Roberts TV:

Website | Twitter | Tumblr | Youtube