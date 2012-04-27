Kelly Dyson

Hotel booking

Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson
  • Save
Hotel booking ui website hotel booking
Download color palette

A snapshot of a hotel booking website I'm working on. It's going to be built responsively and should look pretty nice. That's if the client goes with this version - they want a second option circa 1999 that crams a million flashing gif offers into every bit of free space. We have some convincing to do!

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Kelly Dyson
Kelly Dyson

More by Kelly Dyson

View profile
    • Like