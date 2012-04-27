João Oliveira Simões

Web Apps UI Guidelines

Web Apps UI Guidelines iphone airport ui guidelines
Download color palette

This app is going to have a section with a web app embedded. So I am making a UI Guideline so the HTML team can respect the overhall design of the app. Made at Innovagency.

Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
