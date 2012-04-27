Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Shoulder Ride Foundation

Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya
Shoulder Ride Foundation logo brand identity charity children dad fathering heart love father foundation shoulder ride symbol
Logo for a charity foundation which focuses on promoting better fathering quality for children. Trying to create an asymmetrical heart shape by tweaking the classic shoulder ride pose. (Hope this hasn't been done before).

