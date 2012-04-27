Renato Pequito

The big one for our boy

The big one for our boy invite illustration thunder bolt birthday
Top part of our boy's birthday party invite, exciting times!

The lightning bolt is basically the topic of the party as his name means Thunder, I have also produced 4 different posters based on the invites to dot around the house.

Posted on Apr 27, 2012
