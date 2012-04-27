Rachel Russell

Fraser Rosie Dribbble

Rachel Russell
Rachel Russell
  • Save
Fraser Rosie Dribbble save the date typography stationery graphic design burnt orange
Download color palette

A save the date for an autumnal wedding. A design for my latest venture www.paperarrowpress.co.uk

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Rachel Russell
Rachel Russell

More by Rachel Russell

View profile
    • Like