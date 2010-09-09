Jayden Anderson

I <3 Lamp, But Lamp Doesn't <3 Me Back

Jayden Anderson
Jayden Anderson
  • Save
I <3 Lamp, But Lamp Doesn't <3 Me Back illustration green yellow
Download color palette

More illustration work to go with these two:
http://drbl.in/53064
http://drbl.in/52637

Still working on it as there will be books on the shelves, and a dude reading at the table.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2010
Jayden Anderson
Jayden Anderson

More by Jayden Anderson

View profile
    • Like