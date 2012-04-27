Anders Wiik

Map Planet

Anders Wiik
Anders Wiik
  • Save
Map Planet planet map pin logo illustration
Download color palette

A map pin planet-ish. Going to be part of a logo. Might be a bit crowded for a logo though?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Anders Wiik
Anders Wiik

More by Anders Wiik

View profile
    • Like