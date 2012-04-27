Chris Mizen

Sleeping Beauty

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
Sleeping Beauty hand drawn type calligraphy typography chris mizen fairy tale
Download color palette

An update of the finished version of the previous shot posted.

47439fad745682aa54b2aafa68675825
Rebound of
Sleeping Beauty
By Chris Mizen
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like