Chris Mizen

Cinderella

Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen
  • Save
Cinderella hand drawn type calligraphy typography chris mizen fairy tale
Download color palette

Wasn't happy with the previous version, so updated it

Ec209eacefbdbc39eaa48528c47c5f4b
Rebound of
Cinderella
By Chris Mizen
View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Chris Mizen
Chris Mizen

More by Chris Mizen

View profile
    • Like