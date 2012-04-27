Alán Guzmán

Design Day

Design Day design day graphic design typography mexico pencil illustration
Just a little something to commemorate this Special Day, Hope you like it

You can find a link to download the poster here:

Full project: http://www.behance.net/gallery/World-Graphic-Design-Day/3766378

Posted on Apr 27, 2012
