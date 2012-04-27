Yesterday DDB Copenhagen (where I work) was awarded multiple times at the Danish Internet Award 2012 as well as being named Digital Agency of the year in Denmark. One of the campaigns that won was Coinoffers for McDonald's, and these icons for the QR codes are among some of the work I did for the second burst of the campaign here in 2012.

Here's a video (in English) about the campaign:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8_DrG0RFaw