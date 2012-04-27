Michael Shanks

iOS Photos Icon

iOS Photos Icon
latest icon in the collection :)

i wanted to make something a little different as the picture of a flower on the existing doesn't really say Photos to me. I like the concept behind this but i'm really not sure if it works right so this is where you guys come in.

you can get the current PSD for this along with the complete set from here

feedback is always welcome.

Posted on Apr 27, 2012
