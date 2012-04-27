iOS Photos Icon

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
latest icon in the collection :)
i wanted to make something a little different as the picture of a flower on the existing doesn't really say Photos to me. I like the concept behind this but i'm really not sure if it works right so this is where you guys come in.
you can get the current PSD for this along with the complete set from here
feedback is always welcome.