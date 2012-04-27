Abinash Mohanty

Emotional Gestures

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
  • Save
Emotional Gestures sketch print graphics publication colours photoshop indesign illustration concept art design background colors art direction creative visual
Download color palette

This is part of my illustration book called "emotional gestures" which is targeting for artist/designers. The entire book covers the 6 basic emotions; i have shown only the 'sadness' over here.

Abinash Mohanty
Abinash Mohanty
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

More by Abinash Mohanty

View profile
    • Like