I started this last week but have had *very little* time to work on it (much to my disappointment), so it's in the early stages. Think mail man. He will be daintily holding a letter while walking along. Not sure what to do with the colors (keep him paper white, or throw in another color?). Thoughts? And yes, he has a detached ear (I can't seem to help it).