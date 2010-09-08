Lydia Nichols

Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols
mail usps letter post
I started this last week but have had *very little* time to work on it (much to my disappointment), so it's in the early stages. Think mail man. He will be daintily holding a letter while walking along. Not sure what to do with the colors (keep him paper white, or throw in another color?). Thoughts? And yes, he has a detached ear (I can't seem to help it).

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Lydia Nichols
Lydia Nichols

