Mackey Saturday

Georgia

Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Hire Me
  • Save
Georgia type presentation speaking festival
Download color palette

Tomorrow I'm off to the land of peaches, cotton, humidity, and a much lower than mile high elevation, know as Georgia. I'll be on stage offering up a saga of independence as a designer to a quality gathering of talented creatives.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2012
Mackey Saturday
Mackey Saturday
Identity design the world can believe in.
Hire Me

More by Mackey Saturday

View profile
    • Like