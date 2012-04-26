Joel Glovier

JAG logo

Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
  • Save
JAG logo logo jag kondolar
Download color palette

It's just that time of year again. :-)

Seriously, my JAG Design Ideas site is LONG overdue for a redesign. It's actually the first website I ever built...and remains as I first built it.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Joel Glovier
Joel Glovier
I design workflow tools for humans.

More by Joel Glovier

View profile
    • Like