Gerren Lamson

s&s 02

Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson
  • Save
s&s 02 logo illustrated script yellow ss
Download color palette

Another variation. All about the capital "S".

7c6983334317b625caf11b6c50cdd134
Rebound of
s&s 01
By Gerren Lamson
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2010
Gerren Lamson
Gerren Lamson

More by Gerren Lamson

View profile
    • Like