Chasing Perfection

Chasing Perfection
So, I've been writing at my site, Chasing Perfection, since January. I've recently passed 200 posts. I thought I'd share my success.

I'd love to hear any feedback regarding the design of the site. I think it could do with some improvements, but generally I'm happy with it.

http://cgarmstrong.me/

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
