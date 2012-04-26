Todd Coleman

Havok Desktop Wallpaper

Havok Desktop Wallpaper marvel superhero x-men havok wallpaper photoshop comic book
Starting a series of wallpapers based on comic book characters and their defining costume features, simplified.

This is the first one based on Havok from X-Men and X-Factor.

I'm not quite satisfied with the glows though. At this smaller size, they look way too big, but I will keep refining until it's right.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
