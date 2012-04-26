Andy Burdin

Weyland Industries - Zero Loss Lithium Ion Batteries

Andy Burdin
Andy Burdin
Hire Me
  • Save
Weyland Industries - Zero Loss Lithium Ion Batteries movie prometheus weyland composite image render 3d polygon
Download color palette

3D render/illustration for Weyland Industries' Energy product section for Prometheus.
http://www.weylandindustries.com/energy

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Andy Burdin
Andy Burdin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andy Burdin

View profile
    • Like