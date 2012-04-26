Tyler Corbett

Womple Detail

Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
  • Save
Womple Detail logo womple security protection identity theft information
Download color palette

Working on a brand redesign for a client.

I could really use some feedback on this. Womple, LLC. is a small business that deals with identity theft protection and information security.

What do you see the logo as? What are some ways that I can improve on the concept or execution? Logo will be launched alongside the new site, so I have time to refine it as much as possible.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Tyler Corbett
Tyler Corbett
Interactive Designer

More by Tyler Corbett

View profile
    • Like