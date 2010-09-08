Eric Carroll

Dual Creature: Candidate 01

Dual Creature: Candidate 01 logo design new direction
Working on logo for my new design/dev company.

The symbol will probably change, but it's a work in progress. *shrugs*

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
