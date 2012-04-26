Leonardo Manzi

Pixel Info

Leonardo Manzi
Leonardo Manzi
  • Save
Pixel Info pixel infographic website icons
Download color palette

Part of my new website.
It's the two first of four steps that show how I work.
What you guys think about?

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Leonardo Manzi
Leonardo Manzi

More by Leonardo Manzi

View profile
    • Like