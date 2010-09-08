Gareth Botha

Laser Etched Mirrored Signage

This is a large display I created for one of my clients. It's on show in their corporate board room. It's made with three aluminum frames, and three sheets of black mirrored plexiglass, laser etched, and backlit with fluorescent lights so that the map and text glows. The text in the corners says "Domestically Focused" and "Global Reach"

Posted on Sep 8, 2010
