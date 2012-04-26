Joel Jenkins

Stewart's Custom Remodeling logo
Working on a website for my Father-in-Law's remodeling business. I've never considered logos a strong suit of mine, but wanted to try to do a little more than just find a font I liked. Best I could do was screw heads.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
