Designeye 2

Designeye 2 eye ball pen pencil
Further refinement of the idea. Although this is getting more complex than I like logos to get, it's also looking kinda nice. I'm going to see if I can simplify this thing down but retain the core communication.

Designeye
By Ryan Ford
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
