Dog Kennel logo

Dog Kennel logo logo dog illustrator
Download color palette

After a long dry spell I started actively looking for freelance clients again. I was contacted by the owner of a new Dog Kennel/Sitter in the area for a logo. I came up with shaping the 'R' as a dog mostly by accident in my initial sketching. It was a bit of a struggle finding the balance between too much dog or not enough, but in the end she was very pleased and has been a great client overall.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
