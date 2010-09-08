Ben Reffie

Dribbble 4 wallpaper pin-up vintage
I wanted to design more wallpapers for my iPhone, so I pulled out this lady from a bookmark I had done for myself awhile back. I drew her by hand on paper, scanned her, traced her in Illustrator, touched her up in photoshop, in hopefully by tomorrow she'll by on my iPhone 4 and up on my website for download!

