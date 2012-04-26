Justin Delabar

Client Management Cont'd

Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Hire Me
  • Save
Client Management Cont'd ui admin form
Download color palette

Continuing with the redesign of client management. Here the user can choose billing options along with how the client can book the product.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 26, 2012
Justin Delabar
Justin Delabar
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Justin Delabar

View profile
    • Like