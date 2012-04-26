Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Periscopic is hiring a visual designer.
Coming out of college, I was sure I was doomed to climb the ladder of boring agency gigs before I got anywhere near a dream job. My "dream" position would have had a few key traits:
- To be a part of a legit data viz firm. The kind of place that shunned scrolling jpg's and championed displaying interactive information elegantly, beautifully, and above all honestly.
- I wanted to work with painfully smart people on problems that were worth solving not only for their difficulty but for their impact.
- To help clients that aligned with my belief that making money and standing up for social causes are not mutually exclusive.
I found all that at Periscopic. If this sounds like your dream job, it probably is.