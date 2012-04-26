Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Periscopic is hiring a visual designer.

Coming out of college, I was sure I was doomed to climb the ladder of boring agency gigs before I got anywhere near a dream job. My "dream" position would have had a few key traits:

- To be a part of a legit data viz firm. The kind of place that shunned scrolling jpg's and championed displaying interactive information elegantly, beautifully, and above all honestly.

- I wanted to work with painfully smart people on problems that were worth solving not only for their difficulty but for their impact.

- To help clients that aligned with my belief that making money and standing up for social causes are not mutually exclusive.

I found all that at Periscopic. If this sounds like your dream job, it probably is.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
