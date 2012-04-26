Jono Hale

Classic Sport Apparel Re-brand

Boss wants to update our sports apparel logo... It is officially called Classic Sport Apparel, not just Classic Sport, so wanted logo to reflect that. Here is attempt number 1. These get put on all our sublimated sports tops.

Posted on Apr 26, 2012
